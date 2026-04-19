BEIJING—For decades, China has broadcast a simple message to its people: America is a chaotic and dangerous place.
America’s allure Fades in China, keeping talent away
SummaryU.S. immigration hurdles and fear of crime, amplified by state media, have more of China’s best and brightest deciding to stay home.
BEIJING—For decades, China has broadcast a simple message to its people: America is a chaotic and dangerous place.
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