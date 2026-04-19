America’s allure Fades in China, keeping talent away

BEIJING—For decades, China has broadcast a simple message to its people: America is a chaotic and dangerous place.
BEIJING—For decades, China has broadcast a simple message to its people: America is a chaotic and dangerous place.
For just as long, that message largely failed to resonate, as millions of Chinese people looked across the Pacific and saw a proverbial “shining city upon a hill.” Many of China’s best and brightest saw the U.S. as a land of boundless opportunity underpinned by robust rule of law.
For just as long, that message largely failed to resonate, as millions of Chinese people looked across the Pacific and saw a proverbial “shining city upon a hill.” Many of China’s best and brightest saw the U.S. as a land of boundless opportunity underpinned by robust rule of law.
Today, America’s allure is fading. More elite Chinese youths, businesspeople and scientists are gravitating back home. Some who have returned say they are turned off not only by the U.S.’s hardening immigration enforcement, but also by its faulty infrastructure, gun violence and living costs. Back in China, many cities have grown cleaner and more livable in recent years, linked together by efficient subways and high-speed trains.
The shifting perceptions are a political gift to leader Xi Jinping at a moment when China’s economy is sputtering. A collapse in real-estate prices and a weak job market have left many Chinese feeling poorer than they were a few years ago. In the past, such a performance would be considered disastrous for the Communist Party, which has staked its legitimacy on delivering ever-increasing prosperity—except that the alternative model presented by its biggest rival in the U.S. looks increasingly unattractive to many.
For months, Chinese social-media users have been buzzing about the U.S. “kill line,” a phrase used in videogames to describe the point at which a character can be killed with a single blow. Video after video on Chinese apps has explored how many Americans live at this dangerous threshold, a hospital bill or missed paycheck from slipping into poverty.
“Many Americans have a very low level of financial resilience,” read text overlaying one such video from state media. Getting laid off or falling ill can lead them quickly to fall into homelessness, “eventually getting ‘slain’ by society,” it added.
A State Department spokesperson dismissed such portrayals of life in the U.S. as Chinese Communist Party propaganda, saying they reflect efforts “to block criticism of the CCP itself.”
There’s still plenty of eye rolling in China at caricatures of the U.S. presented by the propaganda apparatus. And many Chinese families continue to harbor American dreams, including some of China’s most ambitious young people who fill lecture halls at Stanford, Harvard and other top universities—an elite slice of the more than 260,000 Chinese students who enrolled in American universities in 2024. Concerns about rule of law and China’s long-term stability have led many wealthy citizens to park their money offshore.
But the experiences of people like Yuner Jiang, who is preparing to finish graduate school at Columbia University in New York, show that Chinese disillusionment with the U.S. is real. Jiang, who arrived in the U.S. to attend high school a decade ago, said she is frustrated with the high cost of living in New York and by harassment she has faced on the subway as an Asian woman.
Returning home to China to work is an attractive option, she said, even if she would earn a fraction of the salary there.
“I just feel like the income-to-price ratio is definitely much better in China,” she said.
Fighting the ‘paper tiger’
Attacks on the U.S. as decadent and rotten date to the early years of Communist Party rule in China, guided by Mao Zedong’s conviction that America was a “paper tiger” whose imperialist posture was politically weak because it was divorced from the masses.
One typical propaganda poster published in 1951, two years after the People’s Republic was established, decried America as a “degenerate imperialist country” and the “world headquarters of reactionary politics and corruption.” It depicted a toad-like Wall Street banker sitting atop a skyscraper, raining coins down on President Harry Truman. In the street below, it showed a Black man being whipped, police arresting a protester and a member of the Ku Klux Klan shooting a bystander.
In the post-Mao era, Chinese state media hit especially hard on American excesses after the 2008 financial crisis, but Chinese students continued to flood U.S. universities and many fought to stay. Data collected by the National Science Foundation in 2017 showed Chinese nationals were the least likely among foreign science and technology Ph.D. graduates to leave the U.S.
Signs of a shift arrived in 2020. That year, the Covid-19 pandemic coincided with a series of prosecutions launched under the first Trump administration that accused China-born scientists of espionage (most of which failed).
In 2021, more than 1,400 U.S.-trained Chinese scientists left American jobs for roles in China, a 22% jump from the previous year, according to a survey published by Asian American Scholar Forum, an advocacy group. Most China-born Ph.D. graduates are still choosing to stay in the U.S., with close to 80% saying they intended to remain in 2024, according to the most recent available survey data from the National Science Foundation. But high-profile departures have continued steadily, including a cluster of notable names last year.
In September, Beijing’s Tsinghua University poached Su Fei, one of Intel’s leading chip architects, and Liu Jun, a prominent statistician and data scientist at Harvard University. In November, pioneering cancer-treatment chemist Lin Wenbin left the University of Chicago for Westlake University in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
China has been recruiting top scientists back home with offers of generous funding, cutting-edge labs, social stability and high standards of living in megacities.
Some of those same factors are making it much easier for Chinese companies to recruit talent outside of scientific circles, according to one China-based executive with an American company. Particularly in tech, there are exciting jobs to be had that pay competitively enough to lure talent home, he said.
But the “push” factors are equally strong. Frequent changes in immigration rules, combined with homelessness and perceptions of high crime rates in some of the coastal cities where Chinese immigrants tend to live, are also leading people to reconsider the appeal of the American dream, according to Chinese people who have spent time in both countries.
Crime in general has fallen in American cities in recent years, with the average annual homicide rate across 35 cities plummeting to 10.4 per 100,000 people in 2025 from 18.6 in 2021, according to the Council on Criminal Justice, a think tank. Still, that number dwarfs China’s homicide rate, which came in at 0.44 per 100,000 in 2024, according to official data.
Some parents in elite Chinese circles, who once would have automatically sent their children to the U.S. for college, are now looking to the U.K. or Australia instead.
“Education in the U.S., when I was growing up, it felt religious,” the executive said. “Without even knowing anything about the U.S., I wanted to go there. That was the dream.” Now, he said, he doesn’t feel comfortable making that same choice for his own children.
Sissi Su, who completed a master’s degree in international relations at Johns Hopkins University in 2024, recently moved back to China to search for a job, giving up on plans she’d had since childhood to settle in the U.S.
After finishing graduate school, Su landed work in public relations and event planning at a nonprofit. She was in the U.S. legally, but she feared that if she left the country the U.S. government wouldn’t allow her to return. As the immigration crackdown intensified, more of her international friends and classmates moved home, including one who is Canadian. She eventually decided to join the exodus.
“I was really sad” to leave the U.S., she said. “But on the other hand, I felt a little relief too.”
Party legitimacy
Perceptions of fading American promise come at a good time for Xi. China expects its economy to grow by at least 4.5% in 2026, less than half the rate of 15 years ago.
Xi is pushing a new model for China that gives priority to national strength over material comfort. Many Chinese take pride in their country’s advances, particularly as a technological power. Still, a generation of young Chinese raised on expectations of ever-increasing prosperity is quietly protesting by toning down their career ambitions and tuning out government calls to sacrifice for the national good.
China’s messaging has grown more sophisticated in recent years, pushing slick video packages through social media, at times specifically targeting young people.
“This isn’t like your grandfather’s CCP propaganda organ,” said Daniel Mattingly, a political scientist at Yale University. “This is a propaganda organ that knows how to sell messaging, that understands targeted messaging, that understands market segmentation.”
In one typical example, a state-media-linked account on China’s do-everything app WeChat shared a video based on bodycam footage released by police in Middletown, Ohio, from a Christmas Eve 911 call in 2024. “Jingle Bells” plays as the footage shows a man opening the door with a gun in his hand only to be shot several times by police. The video was forwarded 4,500 times and notched more than 8,000 likes.
Middletown city officials didn’t respond to a request for comment.
“There’s been a lot of overblown reporting that makes society in the U.S. seem more unstable than it actually is,” the executive with the American company said. But for a Chinese child watching the videos, “these are unthinkable after growing up in a very safe—a constrained but safe—environment in China.”
Write to Brian Spegele at Brian.Spegele@wsj.com and Josh Chin at Josh.Chin@wsj.com