Shale drillers have turned the biggest oil field in the U.S. into a pressure cooker that is literally bursting at the seams.
America’s biggest oil field is turning into a pressure cooker
SummaryDrillers’ injection of wastewater is creating mayhem across the Permian Basin, raising concern about the future of fossil-fuel production there
Shale drillers have turned the biggest oil field in the U.S. into a pressure cooker that is literally bursting at the seams.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More