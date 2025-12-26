America’s biggest oil field is turning into a pressure cooker

In 2022, a 100-foot column of saltwater erupted from an abandoned well in Texas’ Crane County near the unincorporated community of Tubbs Corner. Chevron, which owned the well, plugged it. But nearly two years later, water started to ooze from a different well in the same area, a sign that bottling up the geyser likely repressurized the subsurface and triggered the new outburst, scientists said.