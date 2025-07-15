America’s biggest rare-earth producer makes a play to end China’s dominance
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 15 Jul 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Summary
MP Materials’ goal to become a national rare-earths “champion” that can go toe-to-toe with China was turbocharged by Pentagon investment. But its journey there highlights the hurdles American producers face.
At an industrial site in this Texas city, men dressed in head-to-toe protective gear dip giant ladles into a well of molten metal heated to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re making something the U.S. has hardly, if ever, produced at commercial scale in recent decades: rare-earth metals.
