America’s cattle crisis: A shrinking herd, soaring beef prices, and little relief in sight
Jack Hough , Barrons 15 min read 13 Feb 2026, 02:36 pm IST
Summary
Steak and hamburgers, American staples, are fast becoming luxury items. Texas ranchers know why.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It’s late morning in Central Texas Hill Country, and a Black Baldy is prodded into a small auditorium of Western hats and dusty ball caps. Her dark coat and stark white face is typical of this cow breed known for easy calving and attentive mothering. “It’s going to go as a packer animal," says Tim Niedecken, who works for the Jordan Cattle Auction. He means that the cow will be sold by the pound for slaughter. Perhaps she no longer breeds well. More likely, the high price of beef is too tempting.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story