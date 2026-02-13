Dick’s great-grandfather bought land here in the 1870s. Today, “if you’re going to have a ranch you have to either inherit it or marry it," says Caroline. There are windmills to repair. Fences to mend. Come spring, calves are rounded up for “marking"—vaccination, branding, and for males, testicle removal. This reduces aggression and promotes weight gain, separating steer for beef from bulls for breeding. “A friend of ours who is a banker said, ‘Why don’t you sell the ranch? Then you could really live a lavish lifestyle,’ " says Caroline. “The ranchers that we know, this is what they want to do. We are out in this wonderful place. We don’t have bosses. We do exactly what we want."