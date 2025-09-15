America’s economy defies gloomy expectations

What of those hair-raising jobs numbers? Those, too, look less troubling in context—slower jobs growth is a problem if America’s population is rising quickly, but far less worrying if population growth is stalling or shrinking. There, the great unknown is how effective Mr Trump’s clampdown on migration, both legal and illegal, has been. Early estimates suggest a big impact. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) recently revised down its estimate for net migration in 2025 from 2m to 400,000. Researchers at the American Enterprise Institute and the Brookings Institution, two think-tanks, peg the figure at between -500,000 and 100,000. Customs and Border Protection reported just 8,000 “encounters" with illegal migrants on the southern border in July, compared with 100,000 in the same month last year and nearly 200,000 the year before.