America’s economy looks set to accelerate

Yet these forecasts do not account for the probable fate of about half the tariffs at the Supreme Court. In a case for which a judgment could come at any moment, the court is likely to rule that levies imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act are unlawful. That would have two consequences. The first is another set of refunds, this time to companies that paid unlawful tariffs in 2025, which could be worth about 0.5% of GDP. The second is to disrupt tariff revenue in 2026. Although the administration will be able to rely on other authorities to plug a lot of the gaps, “it will be challenging to raise as much tariff revenue”, write Piper Sandler’s economists, since many of the alternatives are cumbersome. As such, the striking down of tariffs could make the overall stance of the budget stimulative.