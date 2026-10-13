America’s election officials are ready for trouble

Their presence would be illegal: federal law prohibits government officials from sending armed agents to precincts. On behalf of the city of Denver, PRP has sued the Department of Homeland Security, seeking to pre-empt anything like that on election day. The Trump administration says it has no intention to patrol precincts, but that it may take targeted action, such as serving warrants against anyone suspected of being an illegal immigrant. Democrats fear that an enforcement presence near polling places would dampen turnout by minorities, who tend to vote Democratic. In a survey by UC San Diego, a third of Hispanics said they anticipate being questioned at the polls despite being citizens. Nearly half say they expect some form of intimidation.