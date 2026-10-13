On a fine day in Florence, a city an hour’s drive from Phoenix, staff at the local voting centre are doing a tabletop exercise, the euphemism to describe training for election hell. The point is to imagine calamities—fire, power outages, bomb threats—then have a Plan B, C and D. Officials have always made some doomsday preparations, but this year’s exercise is more thorough, and the range of threats broader. What, for example, should they do if federal law-enforcement agents show up at the polls?
America’s election officials are ready for trouble
SummaryElection experts’ nightmare scenario is that Mr Trump might try to seize voting equipment or ballots. That would break the “chain of custody”, the controls that set out who can handle ballots and where they go, ensuring all are accounted for.
On a fine day in Florence, a city an hour’s drive from Phoenix, staff at the local voting centre are doing a tabletop exercise, the euphemism to describe training for election hell. The point is to imagine calamities—fire, power outages, bomb threats—then have a Plan B, C and D. Officials have always made some doomsday preparations, but this year’s exercise is more thorough, and the range of threats broader. What, for example, should they do if federal law-enforcement agents show up at the polls?
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