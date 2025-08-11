America’s housing market is shuddering

Yet relief for the housing market, in the form of much looser monetary policy, may not be on the horizon (even if the Fed does look likely to lower rates a bit in the months ahead). Tariffs have complicated the job for policymakers, as they may cause inflation to spike. At the same time, a colossal build-out of artificial-intelligence infrastructure, data centres and the like is helping buoy growth. Capital spending by the “magnificent seven" big technology companies now accounts for over 1% of GDP, and has near-doubled in just a few years, according to Renaissance Macro Research, reducing the need to stimulate the economy. The past decade has been very kind to America’s homeowners. Perhaps aspiring buyers are due a break.