America’s IPO mini-boom

Today’s AI investor euphoria recalls the heady dot-com days of the 1990s, and it’s hard to tell how these bets will shake out. SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic are rushing to go public to take advantage of the favorable market conditions. But amid the elegies written about American capitalism, the latest mini-IPO boom is a welcome tribute to the dynamism of U.S. markets that no other country can match.
SpaceX fired the starting gun in the race on Wednesday when it filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The rocket company, founded in 2002, is a global leader in space exploration. It has also spread into broadband, mobile satellite service and data-center development.
Anthropic recently agreed to pay SpaceX $1.25 billion a month to use its data centers to train models. That shows how competitors can enjoy symbiotic relationships. SpaceX says the company as a whole reported a $4.9 billion net loss last year, some of which stemmed from its X.com social-media platform.