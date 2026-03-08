In 2024, U.S. air defenders stationed in Japan got an urgent order: They were needed halfway across the world to help thwart ballistic-missile threats from Iran and its proxies. It was the first time a Patriot missile battery was moved from the military’s Indo-Pacific Command to the Middle East, where it stayed for five months.
America’s military is focused on Iran. Its biggest challenge is China.
SummaryPresident Trump’s war is the latest campaign that has drained missile stockpiles and stretched American forces thin.
