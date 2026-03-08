America’s military is focused on Iran. Its biggest challenge is China.

The escalating conflict, which could rage on for weeks, has drawn U.S. warships and aircraft from ports and bases around the world. American forces have expended enormous firepower already—more than 2,000 munitions against nearly as many targets in the first 100 hours of the conflict, according to Central Command, or Centcom, which oversees operations in the region. That includes bombs that are plentiful and easy to replace, but also high-end missiles that aren’t.