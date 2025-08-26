America’s most popular furniture brands face more tariffs

Furniture may be especially vulnerable to higher tariffs, as much sold in the U.S. is imported, it’s generally a higher-cost category of goods and many purchases can be put off until later. That means shoppers could forgo buying new furniture if prices rise significantly or consumers become more cautious overall. But the industry has already moved some production out of China and into the U.S. as tariffs on Chinese goods ramped up in recent years under Trump’s first term.