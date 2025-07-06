America’s ominous new halt on weapons to Ukraine
It may reflect dwindling stocks but Ukraine thinks it is being pushed to make political concessions.
IN RECENT WEEKS Ukraine has endured some of the most intense drone and missile bombardments since the start of Russia’s full-on invasion three years ago. There could scarcely be a worse time for America to halt the delivery of precious air-defence equipment. Yet Ukrainian officials say that on the night of June 30th-July 1st the Pentagon turned back cargo planes delivering supplies of air-defence interceptors and other arms to European bases, from where they would be taken overland to Ukraine.