America’s ominous new halt on weapons to Ukraine

Whatever the precise situation, it seems clear that American support for Ukraine is ebbing. Mr Trump has not made any new commitments of weapons to help it since his return to office in January (tens of billions of dollars authorised by Congress last year remain uncommitted). Nor has the Republican-dominated Congress allocated new funds. There is no money for Ukraine in the “big beautiful bill" making its way through Congress. Officials said the already small amounts for Ukraine in the regular Pentagon budget would be cut further under the budget request for fiscal year 2026, though they gave no details. The administration is allowing the supplemental funds approved by Congress last year, and the pipeline of arms pumped up at the end of Joe Biden’s term, to drain away without replenishment.