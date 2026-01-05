THE FINAL foreign visitors to meet Nicolás Maduro in Caracas—prior to his unscheduled rendezvous with American troops—were senior Chinese diplomats. Just hours before he was snatched from his bedroom, Mr Maduro received a delegation led by Xi Jinping’s special envoy for Latin America. “China and Venezuela! United!” declared the beaming Venezuelan president, extolling the strength of the country’s strategic relationship with China. It is thus not hard to see why China reacted with such shock to Donald Trump’s stunning intervention in Venezuela. Not only did America capture one of China’s closest South American allies, it also exposed the limits of Chinese power.
America’s raid on Venezuela reveals the limits of China’s reach
SummaryIt is not a template for Taiwan but a reality check on China’s global power
