America’s raid on Venezuela reveals the limits of China’s reach

Yet China’s strategic support turns out, in the final analysis, to have been largely rhetorical. This was a lesson that Iran already learned when American jets bombed its nuclear facilities last June, eliciting criticism from China but not much else. Over the past few months China has regularly condemned America’s military deployment near Venezuela. In the wake of the raid on Caracas, China denounced America for violating Venezuelan sovereignty. But aside from strong words, what did it do for Mr Maduro at his time of need? China has developed, yet is wary about exporting, advanced weapons systems that could provide a stronger deterrent against American attacks. China’s all-weather partners may start to ask if it really is willing to protect them against fierce storms—or just to be their chum when the sun is shining.