America’s raid on Venezuela reveals the limits of China’s reach

Some have asked whether America’s actions in Caracas could pave the way for something similar in Taipei. If America has shown that it can scoff at international law and kidnap a foreign leader whom it dislikes, what is stopping China from following its example across the Taiwan strait? But the parallel is far from exact. China’s obstacle is not respect for international law—it views reunification as a purely domestic matter. China’s main concern is whether an invasion of Taiwan would be successful. In that sense the Venezuelan case is not particularly instructive. China would be aiming for much more than the extraction of a single autocrat. Its goal is the wholesale takeover of a vibrant democracy; and Taiwan’s defences are almost certainly stronger than Venezuela’s.