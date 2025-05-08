America’s self-defeating AI export controls
Aaron Ginn , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 08 May 2025, 08:23 AM IST
SummaryIf it’s hard for allies to buy U.S. chips, they will get them from other suppliers—including the Chinese.
America’s response to China’s rise in semiconductors and artificial intelligence has been reactive, timid and structurally unserious. The U.S. is forfeiting a long-term strategic advantage.
