America’s Social Security trust fund is disappearing

Washington has a little more than six years to find a remedy, which means that senators elected in November may still be serving their term when the fund runs out. If nothing is done, the immediate consequences for pensioners will be dire. Payments will drop by around 23%, and will slide further in the following decades. The gap between the fund’s revenue and payments last year is estimated to have been around $209bn, about 0.7% of GDP, a gap which would have to be covered by borrowing. The system has been in a similar position before, but that was then.