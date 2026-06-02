America’s Social Security trust fund is disappearing

Today, after years of demographic transformation—lower birth rates bringing fewer workers to the labour force, and longer lifespans for the fortunate recipients—the ratio of workers to recipients is less than three to one. In 2017 the reserves held in the trust fund peaked at $2.8trn. Since then, the fund’s size has dropped by $400bn, with more money leaving it in payments to retirees than has entered it in the form of contributions. Outflows are accelerating, and some time around the end of the next presidential term, in late 2032 or early 2033, the fund will run dry.