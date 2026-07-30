MANY AMERICANS long to be their own boss. Their yearning is as old as the Republic itself: Thomas Jefferson thought the ideal citizen was a yeoman farmer, whose economic independence allowed him to participate in civic life. For decades, 60% of Americans have said they want to be self-employed. Yet in recent years fewer than 10% have been.
America’s startup boom offers hope for the future of work
SummaryAI could make more people their own boss
MANY AMERICANS long to be their own boss. Their yearning is as old as the Republic itself: Thomas Jefferson thought the ideal citizen was a yeoman farmer, whose economic independence allowed him to participate in civic life. For decades, 60% of Americans have said they want to be self-employed. Yet in recent years fewer than 10% have been.
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