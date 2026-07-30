America’s startup boom offers hope for the future of work

That is now changing. As we report, America is in the midst of a small-business boom. It began during the covid-19 pandemic and has since picked up steam, fuelled by artificial intelligence, low hiring and the growing ease of starting small online shops on platforms such as Etsy, Shopify and TikTok Shop. In June the Census Bureau recorded more than 531,000 new business applications, a rise of 81% compared with the average month in 2019. Such factors have buoyed self-employment in Britain and France, according to Stripe, a payments firm. But it is America where the trend is most pronounced. It is a welcome one.