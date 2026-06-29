THE DECISION was as unforeseen as a hot and humid Washington summer. On June 29th the Supreme Court, in Trump v Slaughter, struck down the congressionally imposed for-cause removal protections for commissioners of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Last September, the court had foreshadowed this when it granted the Trump administration’s request for an emergency motion to bar an ousted commissioner from resuming her duties.
America’s Supreme Court was right to expand presidential power
SummaryAs undesirable as an imperial executive is, the court read the constitution correctly, argues Sai Prakash
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