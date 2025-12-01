America’s tariffs jolted the global economy. Its AI spending is helping save it.
Summary
Economists predicted a global shock from President Trump’s tariffs, but some of them are now revising their global growth predictions upward.
SINGAPORE—When President Trump announced his “Liberation Day" tariffs in April, economists predicted a global shock: The U.S. would buy less from the world, cutting exports and jobs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story