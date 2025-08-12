America’s tax on foreign investors could do more damage than tariffs

This is a particularly bad time for America to become less attractive to foreign investors. The budget bill, by making past unfunded tax cuts permanent, will also make annual government borrowing worth 6-7% of GDP the norm. Treasuries will probably be exempted from Section 899, but that is not yet certain. Even if they are carved out, foreign buyers might reasonably wonder if the rules could change in the future. Scaring them when there is such a big deficit to finance is reckless, especially when foreign investors have already become skittish about American assets after Mr Trump’s “Liberation Day" tariff announcement. Moreover, the bill works against the president’s desire to have foreign companies build factories in America. Why would they, if they and their foreign staff must pay a steep price to send money home?