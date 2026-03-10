America’s war aims may be diverging from Israel’s

Israeli officials increasingly believe that Mr Trump is much less eager than they are, or than they thought he was, to see full regime change. Instead, they reckon he is focused primarily on controlling the flow of oil from Iran. China buys the bulk of the Islamic Republic’s output, at a hefty discount, because it is willing to ignore America’s sanctions on Iranian exports. Mr Trump is due to meet Xi Jinping at the end of March. He would have considerable leverage over China’s leader if he had established control of Iran’s energy supply. Israeli officials became more convinced that this is Mr Trump’s main motive after his officials expressed anger over the scale of a massive Israeli strike on fuel tanks in Tehran on March 7th. It was the first sign of discord between the two countries.