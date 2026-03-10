GENERALS RARELY put themselves directly in the line of enemy fire but on March 6th Major-General Tomer Bar, the commander of the Israeli Air Force, flew an F-15 fighter jet on a strike mission in Iran. Not all his colleagues were enthusiastic about such a senior commander flying deep over hostile territory. “It’s a bit of a stunt,” said one air-force officer. “But I can understand him. We’ve been preparing for so many years for this war.”
America’s war aims may be diverging from Israel’s
SummaryFor Binyamin Netanyahu they are, as ever, a question of politics
GENERALS RARELY put themselves directly in the line of enemy fire but on March 6th Major-General Tomer Bar, the commander of the Israeli Air Force, flew an F-15 fighter jet on a strike mission in Iran. Not all his colleagues were enthusiastic about such a senior commander flying deep over hostile territory. “It’s a bit of a stunt,” said one air-force officer. “But I can understand him. We’ve been preparing for so many years for this war.”
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More