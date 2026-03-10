America’s war aims may be diverging from Israel’s

These are heady days for Israeli pilots and generals. For over two decades they have been planning and training for long-range strikes on Iran’s nuclear programme. But until very recently they had never imagined doing so in a joint air armada with the world’s superpower. Nor had they imagined hitting targets, including civilian infrastructure, that go far beyond nuclear ones. Now officers from the two countries are constantly sitting together in planning sessions, dividing up targets within Iran. Dozens of American aerial tankers are topping up the fuel of Israeli fighters en route to their missions. Between them, the two air forces have destroyed most of Iran’s air-defence network, achieving dominance over its skies.