Amid market chaos, stick with your investing playbook

The Republican rout in the midterm elections threw markets into chaos last week.

Common sense says “calm down.” One of the most important principles of investing is to let your rules—not the headlines—make your decisions for you.

Below, some of the best analysis and insight from WSJ writers and columnists, the Dow Jones Newswires team and occasionally beyond, on investing, the wealth-management business and more.

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Planning & Investing The Birkin Fund Cashing In on the Hermès Luxury-Resale Market

Investment fund devoted to exclusive Hermès bags returns 24%, but luxury-goods market remains risky.

Market Talk From Dow Jones Newswires

The upward surprise in October’s payrolls keeps the Fed on track to hike in December, AllianceBernstein’s Eric Winograd writes. October’s net job creation reaches 165,000, well above expectations, while unemployment edges lower to 4.1% from 4.2%. Winograd notes that payrolls’ medium-term average “continues to point to a labor market that is solid but not exceptionally strong.” He adds that new hiring is absorbing labor supply and “there is no evidence that the labor market is overheating in a way that would be inflationary.” Winograd says that “it seems improbable that this month’s surge will be sustained.” (Paulo Trevisani, paulo.trevisani@wsj.com)

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The October jobs report suggests that the labor market is tight, meaning wages can be expected to rise as firms compete for workers, LPL Financial’s Jeffrey Roach says in a note. The report was much hotter than expected and included a significant upward revision for September’s gains, Roach says. Unemployment fell as participation rates rose, he says. Wages meanwhile grew 3.1% from a year ago, not quite keeping up with inflation, the economist says. That should start to rebound from here, given the strong demand for labor in sectors such as healthcare services, Roach says. (Dean Seal, dean.seal@wsj.com)

Barron’s Advisor The World’s Debt Is at Record Levels. 6 Ways to Protect Your Portfolio

The borrowing binge makes global markets even riskier and complicates the ability of central banks to step in to help.

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Business & Practice Hedge Funds Dump Positions and Cut Staff as Selloff Deepens

A market rout in October walloped hedge funds, forcing them to unwind positions at the highest rate in years and cut staff. The pain left many nursing deep losses even before the stock selloff intensified Thursday.

Impact Investing AI Companies Scramble to Navigate a World Hostile to Data Centers

Data-center builders weigh their options as winning candidates promise moratoriums in key states.

Talking Points Colleges Struggle to Stop ‘Melt’: Students Who Commit, Then Don’t Show Up

Some students switch after placing deposits at multiple schools; others don’t attend anywhere because of financial challenges.

Travel & Lifestyle Buying a House in Prague Isn’t the Bargain It Once Was

A scarcity of homes for sale and rapidly rising property prices are pushing younger buyers outside the city center.

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