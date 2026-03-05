Putting AI to work on AI is another source of concern, since it makes it harder for humans to understand what is going on. In February Anthropic admitted that it uses its own models in this way so much that it may not spot if they begin to diverge from what they should be doing or start building future versions that are less willing to follow human instructions. Such “sabotage” has become more likely since the company’s latest models have started to demonstrate “situational awareness”: when placed in a contrived scenario to check whether they will abide by instructions to, say, delete themselves, they explain that they realise the instructions are probably a test. Although Anthropic has published a report on sabotage that concludes the risk is very low, others disagree. “We are racing towards closing a loop that we know is extremely difficult—if not impossible—to control and secure by design,” says Cyrus Hodes, the co-founder of AI Safety Connect, a think-tank. “And the people closing it are calling for help.”