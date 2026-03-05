An AI disaster is getting ever closer

Although he was trying to sound decisive, Donald Trump accidentally conveyed something of the world’s ambivalence regarding the rapid development of artificial intelligence. On February 27th America’s president walloped the “leftwing nut jobs” of Anthropic, an American AI lab that works with the defence department, among other government agencies. “I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology. We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and will not do business with them again!” he thundered on social media. Yet just a single sentence later he also vowed to “use the Full Power of the Presidency” to compel Anthropic to co-operate with the government for the next six months. Apparently, the nut jobs simultaneously pose an intolerable risk to the good functioning of the state and are so indispensable to the state’s good functioning that they must be forced to work with it, if necessary.