An AI revolution in drugmaking is under way

The most intriguing use of AI to improve trials, though, is the creation of synthetic patients (sometimes called digital twins) to act as matched controls for real participants. To do this an AI goes through data from past trials and learns to predict what might happen to a participant if they follow the natural course of their condition rather than being treated. Then, when a volunteer is enrolled in a trial and given a drug, the AI creates a “patient” with the same set of characteristics, such as age, weight, existing conditions and disease stage. The drug’s efficacy in the real patient can thus be measured against the progress of this virtual alternative.