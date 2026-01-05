An AI revolution in drugmaking is under way

PATRICK SCHWAB is not your normal pharmaceutical researcher and his workplace is not your normal pharmaceutical laboratory. It has neither benches nor bubbling liquids. White lab coats are absent, too. Instead, Dr Schwab is dressed entirely in black. But that is fitting attire for one whose workplace is in King’s Cross, an area that was once railway yards and industrial buildings but has now, after a makeover, become one of London’s most achingly trendy districts.