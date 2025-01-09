An American purchase of Greenland could be the deal of the century

From whom could the island be bought? In 2009 Denmark all but granted Greenland the right to declare independence should its people choose in a referendum. The island’s nationalist government would very much like to exercise that right. At the same time Denmark granted the territory control of its own natural resources (though as its revenues go up, its block grant from Denmark goes down). Any purchase, therefore, should not be from Denmark, which really would be colonialist, but from the islanders themselves. If America offered merely our crude valuation of the flow of future taxes, it would amount to nearly $1m per inhabitant. Given the territory’s riches and importance, America could probably make every Greenlander a multimillionaire and still benefit enormously from the purchase.