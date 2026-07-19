An American woman shook up one of the oldest of England’s old boys sports

CAMBRIDGE, England—Every summer, students here line up in dozens of boats, wait for a cannon to fire, then pelt around the narrow bends of the River Cam trying to smash the crew in front.
After four days of pileups, tears and the occasional ejection, the Cambridge college at the front has the glory of being named “head of the river.”
The competition—known as the May Bumps, despite occurring in June—is a wet and wild demolition derby in the shadows of England’s most storied halls of learning. And until this year, it was one of the oldest of old boys sports.
Then came Camille VanderMeer.
The elite American rower arrived at 742-year-old Peterhouse college last fall having won the women’s coxless four at the 2025 World Championships.