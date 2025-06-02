An astonishing raid deep inside Russia rewrites the rules of war
Ukraine’s high-risk strikes damage over 40 top-secret strategic bombers
SHORTLY AFTER noon on June 1st, Russian social media began flashing, alerting the world to Ukraine’s most audacious operation on Russian territory to date. In Irkutsk province in eastern Siberia, some 4,000km from Ukraine, locals posted footage of small quadcopter drones emerging from lorries and flying toward a nearby airfield, home to some of Russia’s most important strategic bombers. “I work at a tire shop," one wrote. “A truck pulled in, and drones flew out of it." From an airbase near Murmansk, in Russia’s far north, came similar stories: “The driver’s running around...drones are flying from his truck toward the base." Other alarmed posts soon followed from airbases in Ryazan and Ivanovo provinces, deep in central Russia.