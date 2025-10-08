An economist’s guide to big life decisions

An economist should point out that, although wages do vary widely between occupations, a rising share of the variation is explained not only by what you do but by the company for which you work. Best, then, to get a job at a superstar employer. Unionised companies may pay more than their non-unionised counterparts, but if you are a high-flyer you might want to opt for the latter. Unions tend to ensure that low performers get paid more while high performers get paid less. When it comes to relationships, later marriages are typically more stable, but much of this is what an economist might call a “selection effect". The timing of marriage has little effect in itself—instead, the pattern reflects the type of person who waits for just the right partner. Research also suggests that it may be better to delay having children, and in this case it might not be a selection effect: the later a woman’s career break, the smaller the impact on her lifetime earnings.