Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

An increasingly risky bet for Democrats in Maine

The Economist, Economist
4 min read2 Jun 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Former State Senator Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Maine and gubernatorial candidate, from left, Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, and Graham Platner, Democratic US Senate candidate for Maine,
Former State Senator Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Maine and gubernatorial candidate, from left, Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, and Graham Platner, Democratic US Senate candidate for Maine,(Bloomberg)
Summary

Graham Platner looks like party’s best chance of unseating Susan Collins. His scandals may get in the way

Gift this article

GRAHAM PLATNER has weathered more scandals in six months than many politicians do in a lifetime. The Senate candidate from Maine (pictured) has faced controversy over a tattoo associated with Nazism and bigoted social-media posts from his past. Now he is in trouble over explicit messages apparently sent to women on Kik, a messaging app with a relatively young user base that is often associated with sexting. Mr Platner is married—and it was his wife who alerted his campaign to the behaviour last year, fearing it might become a political liability.

GRAHAM PLATNER has weathered more scandals in six months than many politicians do in a lifetime. The Senate candidate from Maine (pictured) has faced controversy over a tattoo associated with Nazism and bigoted social-media posts from his past. Now he is in trouble over explicit messages apparently sent to women on Kik, a messaging app with a relatively young user base that is often associated with sexting. Mr Platner is married—and it was his wife who alerted his campaign to the behaviour last year, fearing it might become a political liability.

That leaves Democrats in an awkward position. Until recently, Mr Platner appeared to have secured the party’s nomination. His main challenger, Janet Mills, a two-term Democratic governor, suspended her campaign in April. Yet on June 1st she posted from her campaign’s X account for the first time since, fuelling speculation that she may re-enter the race before the party’s primary on June 9th. The implications extend beyond that contest. Maine is one of four seats Democrats are likely to need if they are to regain control of the Senate in November.

That leaves Democrats in an awkward position. Until recently, Mr Platner appeared to have secured the party’s nomination. His main challenger, Janet Mills, a two-term Democratic governor, suspended her campaign in April. Yet on June 1st she posted from her campaign’s X account for the first time since, fuelling speculation that she may re-enter the race before the party’s primary on June 9th. The implications extend beyond that contest. Maine is one of four seats Democrats are likely to need if they are to regain control of the Senate in November.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalAn increasingly risky bet for Democrats in Maine

An increasingly risky bet for Democrats in Maine

The Economist, Economist
4 min read2 Jun 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Former State Senator Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Maine and gubernatorial candidate, from left, Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, and Graham Platner, Democratic US Senate candidate for Maine,
Former State Senator Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Maine and gubernatorial candidate, from left, Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, and Graham Platner, Democratic US Senate candidate for Maine,(Bloomberg)
Summary

Graham Platner looks like party’s best chance of unseating Susan Collins. His scandals may get in the way

Gift this article

GRAHAM PLATNER has weathered more scandals in six months than many politicians do in a lifetime. The Senate candidate from Maine (pictured) has faced controversy over a tattoo associated with Nazism and bigoted social-media posts from his past. Now he is in trouble over explicit messages apparently sent to women on Kik, a messaging app with a relatively young user base that is often associated with sexting. Mr Platner is married—and it was his wife who alerted his campaign to the behaviour last year, fearing it might become a political liability.

GRAHAM PLATNER has weathered more scandals in six months than many politicians do in a lifetime. The Senate candidate from Maine (pictured) has faced controversy over a tattoo associated with Nazism and bigoted social-media posts from his past. Now he is in trouble over explicit messages apparently sent to women on Kik, a messaging app with a relatively young user base that is often associated with sexting. Mr Platner is married—and it was his wife who alerted his campaign to the behaviour last year, fearing it might become a political liability.

That leaves Democrats in an awkward position. Until recently, Mr Platner appeared to have secured the party’s nomination. His main challenger, Janet Mills, a two-term Democratic governor, suspended her campaign in April. Yet on June 1st she posted from her campaign’s X account for the first time since, fuelling speculation that she may re-enter the race before the party’s primary on June 9th. The implications extend beyond that contest. Maine is one of four seats Democrats are likely to need if they are to regain control of the Senate in November.

That leaves Democrats in an awkward position. Until recently, Mr Platner appeared to have secured the party’s nomination. His main challenger, Janet Mills, a two-term Democratic governor, suspended her campaign in April. Yet on June 1st she posted from her campaign’s X account for the first time since, fuelling speculation that she may re-enter the race before the party’s primary on June 9th. The implications extend beyond that contest. Maine is one of four seats Democrats are likely to need if they are to regain control of the Senate in November.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalAn increasingly risky bet for Democrats in Maine
Read Next Story