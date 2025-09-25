An insider’s guide to economic warfare

When Mr Levey went to work at the Treasury in 2004, sanctions were out of favour. “That’s what I like: really low expectations," he said. When he wanted to brief Condoleezza Rice, then the secretary of state, on his ideas to thwart Iran, he had to follow her around the Middle East before he could get an hour to talk to her on her flight home. Success against Iran encouraged American officials to use financial weapons against Russia when it annexed Crimea. But the Europeans might never have gone along had Russian proxies not shot down a passenger jet carrying 196 Dutch nationals in July 2014.