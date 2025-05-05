An introduction to the books of Hilary Mantel
SummaryOur culture correspondent recommends five works by the Booker prizewinning novelist
HILARY MANTEL was born in the little town of Glossop, in England’s Midlands, and grew up in two places that were even smaller: first Hadfield, Derbyshire, and then Romiley in Cheshire, where her mother had decamped with a lover who became Mantel’s stepfather and whose name she took. In her late 20s, Mantel was diagnosed with severe endometriosis, surgery for which put paid to any possibility of her having children. Her illness also, for a while, ended her marriage. She and her husband, Gerald McEwen, who were divorced in 1981, would remarry the following year.