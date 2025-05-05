An introduction to the books of Hilary Mantel

Determined to give face to the many facets of power, Mantel begins her Tudor trilogy (for which she won two Booker prizes) in “Wolf Hall" with the young Thomas Cromwell being kicked in the head by his angry, bellowing father. As Thomas lies on the cobbles and smells the beer and vomit, he feels blood trickle across his face. Before he is 50, Cromwell will have cleaned himself up, rising to the heights of courtly power as Henry VIII’s chief minister. One of his first challenges is to arrange for the king to divorce his Spanish wife and marry the English Anne Boleyn. The circumstances of Anne’s end are known to every British schoolchild. In “Bring Up the Bodies" (2012), the second volume of the trilogy, Mantel brings something refreshingly sharp to the actual beheading: “There is a groan, one single sound from the whole crowd. Then a silence and into that silence, a sharp sigh or a sound like a whistle through a keyhole: the body exsanguinates, and its flat little presence becomes a puddle of gore." Mantel said later that she spied the word “exsanguinates" in an article she read in the dentist’s waiting room. “And I thought, ‘Bingo!’"