The Iranian-flagged oil tanker Dorena slipped past a U.S. Navy cordon and was headed out into the Indian Ocean when it switched off its location signal and went dark.
An Iranian ship tried to slip the blockade. A US destroyer chased it down.
SummaryHundreds of ghost-fleet vessels are playing a game of cat-and-mouse as the U.S. tries to lock down Iran’s oil trade and pressure it to accept President Trump’s terms for peace.
The Iranian-flagged oil tanker Dorena slipped past a U.S. Navy cordon and was headed out into the Indian Ocean when it switched off its location signal and went dark.
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