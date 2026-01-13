An isolated Iran finds China’s friendship has limits
Beijing denounced Trump’s 25% tariff on countries that do business with Tehran, but seems reluctant to offer more support.
HONG KONG—As street protests and a failing economy continue to put pressure on Iran’s government, its ally China has offered few signs of support. Rather than boost Tehran in its time of need, the partnership that had worried governments in the West and Middle East has instead shown signs of its limited scope and resilience.