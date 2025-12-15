An-oil-boom-where-the-Amazon-meets-the-Atlantic

Yet drilling along Brazil’s northern coast is fiendishly difficult. The currents around the mouth of the Amazon are strong and unpredictable, generated by the colossal volume of water the river dumps into the sea. At the surface the currents run towards the Caribbean, but 200 metres down the flow reverses, pushing back towards the land. The main site that Petrobras is eyeing up, known as Block 59, is deep. At a depth of about 3km it is almost twice as far beneath the surface as the Deepwater Horizon well in the Gulf of Mexico; it took three months for BP to contain the flow of oil when that rig exploded in 2010. These complexities haven’t put off the oil majors. In June ExxonMobil, Chevron and the China National Petroleum Corporation won rights to prospect there. Petrobras is a world leader in deep-water drilling, since the pre-salt fields lie at a depth of about 2km.