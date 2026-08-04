IN JANUARY 2025 the upper section of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched two lunar landers towards the Moon. But that was not the end of this particular rocket’s contribution to science. That will come on August 5th when it crashes into the Moon’s surface at around 8,700kph (5,400mph).
An old SpaceX rocket is about to crash into the Moon
SummaryThe crash will happen on the side of the Moon presently lit by the Sun, though its exact location is still uncertain. That is because the rocket stage’s orbit has been nudged over its months in space by the faint pressure exerted by solar radiation.
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