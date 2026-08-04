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An old SpaceX rocket is about to crash into the Moon

Economist
3 min read5 Aug 2026, 08:35 PM IST
(FILES) A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is displayed outside a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California on March 26, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) - Image for representational purpose)
(FILES) A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is displayed outside a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California on March 26, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) - Image for representational purpose)(AFP)
Summary

The crash will happen on the side of the Moon presently lit by the Sun, though its exact location is still uncertain. That is because the rocket stage’s orbit has been nudged over its months in space by the faint pressure exerted by solar radiation.

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IN JANUARY 2025 the upper section of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched two lunar landers towards the Moon. But that was not the end of this particular rocket’s contribution to science. That will come on August 5th when it crashes into the Moon’s surface at around 8,700kph (5,400mph).

IN JANUARY 2025 the upper section of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched two lunar landers towards the Moon. But that was not the end of this particular rocket’s contribution to science. That will come on August 5th when it crashes into the Moon’s surface at around 8,700kph (5,400mph).

The rocket stage is one of thousands that have been discarded after completing their one and only flight. Typically, they are placed in low-earth orbit, where the wisps of atmosphere that still exist at such altitudes eventually slow them enough to tumble back to earth, burning up on re-entry. But this particular mission left the rocket stage too far from the earth for atmospheric drag to catch it.

The rocket stage is one of thousands that have been discarded after completing their one and only flight. Typically, they are placed in low-earth orbit, where the wisps of atmosphere that still exist at such altitudes eventually slow them enough to tumble back to earth, burning up on re-entry. But this particular mission left the rocket stage too far from the earth for atmospheric drag to catch it.

Gift this article

Topics

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HomeGlobalAn old SpaceX rocket is about to crash into the Moon

An old SpaceX rocket is about to crash into the Moon

Economist
3 min read5 Aug 2026, 08:35 PM IST
(FILES) A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is displayed outside a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California on March 26, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) - Image for representational purpose)
(FILES) A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is displayed outside a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California on March 26, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) - Image for representational purpose)(AFP)
Summary

The crash will happen on the side of the Moon presently lit by the Sun, though its exact location is still uncertain. That is because the rocket stage’s orbit has been nudged over its months in space by the faint pressure exerted by solar radiation.

Gift this article

IN JANUARY 2025 the upper section of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched two lunar landers towards the Moon. But that was not the end of this particular rocket’s contribution to science. That will come on August 5th when it crashes into the Moon’s surface at around 8,700kph (5,400mph).

IN JANUARY 2025 the upper section of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched two lunar landers towards the Moon. But that was not the end of this particular rocket’s contribution to science. That will come on August 5th when it crashes into the Moon’s surface at around 8,700kph (5,400mph).

The rocket stage is one of thousands that have been discarded after completing their one and only flight. Typically, they are placed in low-earth orbit, where the wisps of atmosphere that still exist at such altitudes eventually slow them enough to tumble back to earth, burning up on re-entry. But this particular mission left the rocket stage too far from the earth for atmospheric drag to catch it.

The rocket stage is one of thousands that have been discarded after completing their one and only flight. Typically, they are placed in low-earth orbit, where the wisps of atmosphere that still exist at such altitudes eventually slow them enough to tumble back to earth, burning up on re-entry. But this particular mission left the rocket stage too far from the earth for atmospheric drag to catch it.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalAn old SpaceX rocket is about to crash into the Moon
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