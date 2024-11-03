Anarchy in Sudan has spawned the world’s worst famine in 40 years
The Economist 03 Nov 2024
Summary
- Millions are likely to perish
IT IS OFFICIAL: for only the third time in the past 20 years, the UN has declared a full-blown famine. The declaration concerns a refugee camp called Zamzam, on the outskirts of the city of el-Fasher in Sudan. As long ago as April, Médecins Sans Frontières, a charity, estimated that every two hours a child in the camp was dying from starvation or disease—and since then the situation has got worse.
