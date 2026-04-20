Anduril, Palantir and SpaceX are changing how America wages war

Yet there are concerns that too much haste could backfire in various ways. For the challengers, the risk is that they take on too much too quickly and are unable to cope as contracts get bigger. That is more of a problem for Anduril than it is for SpaceX and Palantir, both of which have large contracts with commercial customers and other government departments, giving them greater scale. Palantir’s focus on software also means it can expand its business relatively quickly. But for Anduril, along with many of the would-be neo-primes, scaling up manufacturing could be a challenge. Anduril has only just started building large production facilities (it recently opened a factory in Ohio on which it spent $1bn). The drone-maker talks a good game, but its ability to ramp up manufacturing to anything close to the level of the legacy primes is untested.