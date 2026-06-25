LOOK AT THE many signs of Britain’s decline. Growth is feeble and public debt has reached 95% of GDP. Public services are stuttering and the armed forces are depleted. The streets are grubby and the electorate is in a sulphurous mood. The BBC has even cancelled the “Doctor Who” Christmas special.
Andy Burnham promises hope. Britain needs more than that
SummaryBarring the wholly unexpected, Andy Burnham will soon become Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade. He must reckon with this twin decline of Britain’s fabric and its politics.
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