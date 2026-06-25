Andy Burnham promises hope. Britain needs more than that

Then there is the desultory way in which Sir Keir Starmer failed as prime minister. He was elected with a vast majority and a mandate to restore Britain, but he will leave Downing Street after just two years. His offence was not an epic misjudgment born of hubris, like David Cameron and his Brexit referendum. Nor was it a scandal, like Boris Johnson and his boozy Downing Street parties in lockdown. He committed no disastrous error, unlike Liz Truss and her budget. Sir Keir was simply unable to marshal power or say why he wanted it. His government wilted like a houseplant in a heatwave.