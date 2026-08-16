Another Iran deal will come along. Why it might not matter much.

At the same time, there are signs that Iran’s hard-liners are gaining power. While there is little visibility into the Iranian leadership, the supreme leader’s appointment of a new batch of top officials this week suggests the government is resolute as ever to resist Washington’s demands. Deal or no deal on the strait reopening, these hard-liners will insist on having the option to develop nuclear weapons and will argue that having more active regional proxies can help keep Israel and the U.S. off balance.